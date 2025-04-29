Security footage shows robbery of Niagara Falls jewelry store: police

Niagara police released security footage of the March 5 robbery of Roberts Jewellers in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Niagara police have released security footage of an early morning robbery in Niagara Falls last month in hopes of identifying two suspects.

Police say on March 5, officers responded to a break and enter at around 5:30 a.m. at Roberts Jewellers on Queen Street near the Niagara River Parkway.

Two masked men had smashed the front doors and entered the store according to police, before stealing numerous gold rings, diamond rings, and watches.

Security footage from inside the store released by police shows two people walking around, taking things from shelves and display cases, and placing them into what appear to be garbage bags. This continues for just over one minute before the suspects leave.

One of the robbers appears to have a hammer-like tool hanging from their waist and a crowbar in their hand. The second also looks to be holding a hammer.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a dark grey or black minivan.

Police describe the first suspect as a man who is about 50 years old and wears glasses. He had on a dark green hoodie with a ball cap underneath, black pants, green shoes, black gloves, and a black scarf covering his neck and mouth at the time of the robbery.

They say the second suspect is a heavy-set male with a “distinct walk.” He was wearing a green hoodie with a ball cap, black pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009901, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.