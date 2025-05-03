Man working as personal trainer and manual osteopath at St. Catharines clinic charged with voyeurism

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Niagara police have charged a man working as a personal trainer and manual osteopath at a clinic in St. Catharines with voyeurism.

Niagara Regional Police say employees of a physical wellness and rehabilitation facility contacted officers in November of 2024 with a voyeurism complaint.

The employees claimed that women were being secretly recorded inside the business while in “various stages of undress.”

Police say search warrants were conducted to collect social media and internet service evidence and they were able to identify a suspect.

They say the suspect had been working as an independent contractor at the facility as both a personal trainer and manual osteopath.

Nicholas Edward Jackson, 29, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with voyeurism and distributing an intimate image on March 17 before being released on a Form 10 Undertaking.

Police say further investigation of Jackson’s electronic devices found two additional victims.

Jackson was arrested again on May 3 and charged with two counts of voyeurism.

Niagara police say they are still examining Jackson’s devices and believe there may be more victims.

They add that detectives believe he was also working independently as a personal trainer and manual osteopath outside of the clinic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.