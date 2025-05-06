Niagara police seek information after shots fired in West Lincoln

A Niagara region police cruiser can be seen above. (Wikipedia Commons)

Niagara police are appealing to the public after shots were fired in West Lincoln over the weekend.

Police say on May 3, at around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Grassie Road and Concession Road 7, however they did not find any victims or suspects.

Detectives have since confirmed that multiple shots were fired and are now appealing to area residents to check security cameras from between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone driving through the area in that same time frame is also asked to check for dashcam footage.

People with information are asked to contact Niagara police at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 8342, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.