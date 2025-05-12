Niagara police searching for man wanted in Welland shooting

Niagara police are searching for 28-year-old Shaun Krawiec following a targeted shooting in Welland.

Niagara police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in Welland last week.

Police say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on May 9 at a home in the area of Leaside and McCrae drives near Woodlawn Park.

Officers responded to the area and found a man with injuries consistent with being shot.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators say the suspect, who fled prior to police arrival, has been identified as 28-year-old Shaun Krawiec.

He is wanted for several charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, among others.

Krawiec is believed to be in the Hamilton area, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.