Woman assaulted two separate times in one week in NOTL: Niagara police

Niagara police are investigating after a woman was assaulted two separate times in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this month.

Police say the first alleged assault happened on May 5 at around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Niagara Stone Road and Henry Street.

The female victim was walking her dog along a pathway when she was approached from behind by an unknown male and physically assaulted, according to police.

She fled the area and was not physically injured.

Police describe the male suspect as having a lean build and wearing dark clothing.

The second alleged assault took place nearly a week later on May 11 in the area of Homestead and Frontier drives at around 10 p.m.

Police say the same woman was in the backyard of her home when she was again assaulted from behind by an unknown male. She escaped and was uninjured, and the suspect fled the yard.

He is described by police as about five-foot-ten with an average build and wearing all black clothing.

“Detectives have conducted extensive investigative work, including neighbourhood canvassing and a review of potential surveillance footage,” Niagara police said in a release on Wednesday.

Police are now asking residents, business owners and visitors in both areas to review any surveillance, dash camera, or cell phone footage from May 5 between 8:30 and 10 p.m., and May 11 between 9 and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009701, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.