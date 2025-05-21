Man working at St. Catharines rehab clinic rearrested after discovery of 24 additional victims in voyeurism investigation

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

Niagara police have discovered 24 additional victims after arresting a man who was working as a personal trainer and manual osteopath at a clinic in St. Catharines earlier this year in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

Niagara Regional Police say employees of a physical wellness and rehabilitation facility contacted officers in November of 2024 with a voyeurism complaint.

The employees claimed that women were being secretly video recorded inside the business while in “various stages of undress.”

Police say the suspect had been working as an independent contractor at the facility as both a personal trainer and manual osteopath.

Nicholas Edward Jackson, 29, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with voyeurism and distributing an intimate image on March 17.

He was arrested again on May 3 and charged with two more counts of voyeurism.

Niagara police say they have now rearrested Jackson a third time after further examination of his electronic devices led to the discovery of 24 more victims.

He faces 24 additional counts of voyeurism charges, as well as charges for making and possessing child pornography.

Police say detectives have been able to identify and contact all affected victims. Patients of the facility who have not been contacted by police are not considered victims, they say.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.