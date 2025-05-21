Niagara Falls babysitter accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett)

A 31-year-old Niagara Falls man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor he was babysitting for 10 years.

Niagara Regional Police said their investigation began earlier this month after receiving reports of sexual abuse of a young person.Investigators allege that from 2014 to 2024, an adult male babysitter repeatedly sexually assaulted a female under 16 years old.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Nygel Kovacs. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. The charges have not been tested in court.

“Over the course of the investigation detectives received information that Kovacs has babysat other children in the past and there may be more victims,” Niagara police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008430.