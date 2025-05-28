More than 1,000 g of drugs seized, man facing 18 drug, firearm related charges: Niagara police

A man is facing nearly 20 drug-related charges after police in Niagara region seized more than 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

In a release on Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said they began an investigation into drug trafficking in St. Catharines and Thorold this month.

Police say they were granted a warrant to search a home on Keefer Road near Confederation Avenue in Thorold, as well as an Acura sedan.

During the search, officers allegedly seized just over 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000.

They say they also found more than 400 grams of suspected fentanyl and carfentanil, 138 suspected oxycodone pills, three high-end watches, and four diamond chains, as well as materials used for drug trafficking and two loaded handguns.

As a result of the investigation, NRPS say they have arrested and charged Liiban Noor, 30, of Thorold.

He is facing 18 charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, several counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and multiple firearm offences, among others.

None of the charges have been tested in court.