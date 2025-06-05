Hundreds from Manitoba First Nations evacuate to Niagara Falls amid blazing wildfires

A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Manitoba Government *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Hundreds of Manitoba First Nations are seeking refuge in Niagara Falls, hundreds of kilometres away from home, as fires continue to ravage the Prairies.

Though the central province is expecting some precipitation across northern Manitoba, the provincial government said it will be insufficient to supress the wildfires, as the forecasted rain comes with a risk of lightning.

The Canadian Red Cross registered thousands of evacuees—more than 14,300—having to flee their homes because of the active fires, a figure that includes roughly 2,400 households forced to leave First Nations lands. The Manitoba Keewainowi Okimaknak (MKO) said on May 28 that around 17,500 people across six First Nations communities were trying to get to safety.

With the province declaring a national emergency, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced 1,000 rooms have been made available to those who have been displaced from their homes after First Nations leaders asked for more space to be made available.

READ MORE: Manitoba wildfire evacuees sent to Ontario

On Monday, the MKO noted in a Facebook post that between 600 and 800 people were expected to make their way to Hamilton, then Niagara Falls by that afternoon.

While Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati could not say exactly how many people the city is hosting amid the blistering wildfires, he told CTV News Toronto the city is doing its part to ensure “everybody in Manitoba is safe.”

“Let’s hope that the fires don’t go that long, but who knows what Mother Nature has got in store for us,” Diodati said. “We’re happy to do our part, circle the wagons and take care of our own, and we’re hopeful that we can—as a country—play Team Canada and share the load.”

Though Ontario has housed hundreds of evacuees already, the province can support up to a total of 3,000 displaced residents.

“Our government is working in coordination with the federal government, Indigenous leadership, and local partners to ensure the safe evacuation of residents of Northern Ontario and Manitoba,” Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s minister of emergency preparedness and response, told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

“Over 800 evacuees from Manitoba have been safely relocated to Niagara and provided with comprehensive wraparound supports, including health care, education and other social services with another seven flights planned for today.”

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) told CTV News there are 28 First Nations currently impacted by “wildland fire events”: three in Ontario, eight in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and nine in Manitoba. Twenty-four of those same First Nations are currently evacuated due to the ongoing fires.

“We are deeply concerned of the current wildfire situation and the impacts to individuals,” the ISC said in a statement.

“Each level of government has their own set of emergency management laws and governance models within their respective jurisdictions. As emergencies most often occur locally, the initial first response is always from the local, provincial or territorial authority.”

Manitoba’s state of emergency is in effect for 30 days as of May 28, but may be extended “if necessary,” the province said. The ISC said if the emergency escalates past their capacity, the province can ask the federal government for help by submitting a request for assistance, outlining their needs for successful emergency response, including evacuation support.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Devon McKendrick and Kayla Rosen