Officer shoots at 2 dogs ‘aggressively mauling’ bystander in Niagara Falls: police

Niagara Regional Police Service says an officer shot at two Rottweiler dogs that were “aggressively mauling” a man on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Lundy’s Lane and Drummond Road just before 3 p.m.

Police said they received reports that two unleashed Rottweiler dogs that were running loose without an owner had attacked and killed a smaller dog, as well as bitten a bystander.

As the officers were on their way to the scene, police said they were informed that the dogs were “actively attacking” another person.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the two Rottweilers aggressively mauling a lone male bystander,” police said in a news release on Friday.

“Fearing for the safety of the individual and to prevent a further escalation of aggression toward other members of the public, the officer intervened and discharged their firearm, stopping the attack.”

Police said the dogs were removed by the Humane Society while the two victims were treated by paramedics.

There is no word on the condition of the two dogs and if the owner has been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022206.