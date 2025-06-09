‘Part of the family’: Welland man dies in motorcycle race at local speedway

An undated photo of Tyler Seguin racing at the Welland County Motorcycle Club & Speedway. (Facebook / Welland County Motorcycle Club & Speedway)

A community is in mourning following a death at a popular racing track in the Niagara Region over the weekend.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says officers responded to a crash at the Welland County Motorcycle Club & Speedway (WCMCS) on Netherby Road at around 11 p.m. on June 7.

Police say the crash happened during a flat track race at the speedway.

“Life-saving efforts were initiated; however, tragically, a 29-year-old Welland man succumbed to his injuries,” NRPS said in a news release on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, the speedway said the racer who died was named Tyler Seguin and was a lifelong part of the club.

“Tyler has been part of the Welland County Speedway family since he first took to the dirt at just 4 years old,” the post reads.

“Over the past 25 years, we watched him grow into a fierce competitor, a Canadian National Champion, and a Welland County Speedway track champion.”

It was the first death at the track since 1979 and only the second in the speedway’s history, the WCMCS confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The speedway also said it will not hold a race this Saturday to allow “families, friends, fans, and track staff to take some time to grieve and be with one another away from the track.”

NRPS detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009504.