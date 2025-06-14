Man, 33, charged in connection with ‘series of sexual assaults’ at Grimsby festival: police

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a “series of sexual assaults” at a festival in Grimsby on Friday night, Niagara Regional Police say.

Officers received multiple reports of a man approaching young males during the “Happening” festival, which was held along Main Street.

Police said the man reportedly asked the young males’ ages and grabbed their genitals.

Two victims have come forward, police said. As a result, investigators have arrested Hayden Jackson of no fixed address.

He has been charged with one count of assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Police said there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or had contact with Jackson to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009638, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

He is described as a white male, approximately five feet ten inches tall, weighing 190 to 200 pounds, with short brown hair, brown facial hair, and a beard.

Police said Jackson was last seen wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black backpack.