Motorcycle driver and passenger seriously injured in crash in Lincoln

A Niagara region police cruiser can be seen above. (Wikipedia Commons)

Niagara police are investigating after the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were seriously injured in a crash in Lincoln on the weekend.

Police say just after 8 p.m. on June 29, a white, 2022 Hyundai Tucson and another vehicle with an unknown make and model were both travelling westbound on the North Service Road in the area of Bartlett Road North.

The driver of the Tucson, a 22-year-old male, collided with an oncoming black, 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and then “left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby field,” say police.

Police say the other vehicle left the scene and continued driving toward Hamilton. Neither the vehicle nor the driver have been identified yet.

The 41-year-old male driver of the motorcycle and his 46-year-old female passenger both sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to an out-of-town hospital.

“Police are appealing to the driver of the other vehicle, as well as any witnesses or area residents with surveillance, dashcam, or other relevant footage, to come forward,” Niagara police said in a release on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009089, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously.