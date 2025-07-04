Man allegedly selling stolen trailers on Facebook Marketplace wanted by Niagara police

Niagara police are searching for 35-year-old Jeremy Boyer who say is selling stolen utility trailers on Facebook Marketplace.

Niagara police are searching for a man they say is selling stolen utility trailers on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say in June, two utility trailers were stolen from a local business in Welland, Ont.

Investigators now allege 35-year-old Jeremy Boyer is selling the stolen trailers for prices “significantly below market value” to unsuspecting buyers on Facebook Marketplace.

They say he uses the alias “Jeremy Troy.”

One of the stolen trailers was recovered in St. Catharines, but the second one has yet to be found.

Police describe it as a black, 2022 Norstar dump trailer with the decal “Plaza Tenders” on both sides.

In a release on Friday, Niagara police issued an arrested warrant for Boyer.

He is wanted for several charges including theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with both a release order and probation, among others.

The release said Boyer is also wanted by Niagara police on a separate warrant for a different criminal matter relating to the Facebook Marketplace ads.

“Detectives remind members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing used trailers,” police said in the release. “Buyers should verify that the seller has valid registration and proof of ownership before completing any transaction.”

Anyone who has purchased a trailer from Boyer, or who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009215.