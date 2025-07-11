Niagara police make arrest in serious crash near St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a serious crash in the Town of Lincoln last month.

Police said on June 29 at 8:10 p.m. officers were called to a major collision in the area of North Service Road and Bartlett Road North.

According to police, the initial investigation found that a white 2022 Hyundai Tucson and a second unknown vehicle were travelling west on North Service Road.

“The unknown vehicle had been driving westbound in the eastbound lane for a significant distance,” police said in a news release issued this week.

“A 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle travelling eastbound was forced to maneuver to avoid a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle.”

Police said the motorcycle and Tucson subsequently collided in the westbound lane and the unknown vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his 46-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to an out-of-region hospital, where they are continuing to receive treatment, police said.

“Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified a suspect in the Ottawa area,” the news release read.

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Simran Khoja, of Nepean, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009089.