Police appeal for witnesses in connection with multiple highway rock-throwing incidents in St. Catharines

OPP appeal for witnesses in connection with multiple rock-throwing incidents off highways near St. Catharines. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for witnesses in connection with multiple rock-throwing incidents that caused damage to multiple vehicles in St. Catharines.

The incidents were reported on Hwy. 406, Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Mountain Street, and Hwy. 50 and Pine Street, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on X.

Appeal for witnesses - Rock throwing incidents in the St Catharines area. #Hwy406, #QEW/Mountain St #Hwy58/Pine St.

If you have dashcam or information that would assist investigators please call Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

“If you are the perpetrator involved in this, turn yourself in and contact a lawyer and report into the Niagara OPP detachment,” Schmidt said in the video that also shows the damage the vehicles sustained.

“It is dangerous and it needs to stop.”

Schmidt did not specify when the rock-throwing incidents happened.

Police are asking for anyone with information, including dashcam videos, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This comes after the OPP laid charges against two youths in connection with similar highway rock-throwing incidents in Markham, that led to a serious collision leaving two people with life-threatening injuries, earlier this month.

Similarly, a rock shattered the windshield of an occupied GO bus on Hwy. 48, in another incident.