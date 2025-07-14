Woman in neighbouring apartment wounded in ‘unintentional’ shooting in St. Catharines, police say

Police have arrested and charged two people from St. Catharines in connection with what they say was the “unintentional” shooting of a female in a neighbouring apartment.
Officers from Niagara Regional Police Service responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Ontario Street and St. Paul Street at around 12:20 p.m. on July 11.
One female was subsequently located with a gunshot wound and transferred to an out of region hospital by the emergency crews, a press release says.
Officers determined that she had been unintentionally shot by individuals in a neighbouring apartment, which was then contained for an investigation, police say.
Andre Smith, 38 and Anikkita Beckford-Stone, 20, were arrested and charged shortly after.
A firearm was recovered when officers executed a search warrant on the accused’s apartment the next day, police say.
Smith was charged with six firearm-related offences and one count of aggravated assault.
Beckford-Stone was charged with five firearm-related offences and one count of aggravated assault.
Both the accused were remanded in custody after a bail hearing on July 12.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.