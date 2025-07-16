Niagara Falls man arrested in undercover child luring investigation: police

The Niagara Regional Police Service said an undercover child luring investigation has resulted in the arrest of one man.

In June, Niagara Regional Police detectives in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), Child Abuse Unit, and Technological Crimes Unit launched a joint undercover investigation into the “luring of minors using the internet.”

“Over the course of the investigation the suspect is alleged to have communicated for a sexual purpose with a person under the age of 16,” a news releases issued by the police service read.

“Undercover officers within the ICE Unit posing as a young person under the age of 16 continued communications with the suspect, in an effort to advance the investigation.”

On July 15, police said 68-year-old Paul Derose, of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with luring a child via telecommunication to facilitate sexual interference and luring a child via telecommunication to facilitate sexual assault.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

He is set to appear in court in St. Catharines for a bail hearing on Wednesday.