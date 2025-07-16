Woman charged with first-degree murder in death of sister in Smithville

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

A woman is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her 62-year-old sister in Smithville, Ont., last year.

Niagara Regional Police charged 55-year-old Carolyn Prosje in January with accessory after the fact to murder.

In a news release on Wednesday, police announced that a murder charge had been laid against Prosje after her sister, Cathy, was found dead inside their shared home in the area of Linden Street and Alma Drive on April 26, 2024.

Prosje remains in custody, police said.

The cause of Cathy’s death has not been released. Police have said that the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

In addition to Prosje, another suspect, 43-year-old Joseph Villneff, is charged with first-degree murder in Cathy’s death.

A secondary and parallel investigation into the homicide has also resulted in investigators charging Villneff with possession of child pornography and voyeurism last month.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009533, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.