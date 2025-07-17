More rock-throwing incidents from highway overpasses reported in Niagara Region: OPP

OPP appeal for witnesses in connection with multiple rock-throwing incidents off highways near St. Catharines. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating another incident of rock-throwing from highway overpasses in Niagara Region.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the latest occurrence happened at 7 a.m. on Thursday along the QEW near Mountain and Montrose roads in Niagara Falls.

Schmidt said a witness reported seeing two or three individuals throwing stones from a railway overpass. Their vehicle was damaged as a result, but no injuries were reported, he said.

“This is certainly a very serious matter that could result in serious injuries or even fatalities, depending on what comes through someone’s windshield as they’re going down the highway, completely unaware that someone’s causing mischief from above,” Schmidt said.

Another incident of rock throwing. July 17, 2025, 7am.

Damage to a vehicle, witnesses reported seeing three individuals on the rail bridge near #QEW/Mountain Rd. Niagara Falls.

If you have information and can assist #NiagaraOPP investigators, please call 905-356-1311 or report… pic.twitter.com/sQ0T52m1En — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 17, 2025

The latest incident comes after OPP reported that rocks were thrown in the QEW and Mountain Road area earlier this month, as well as from highway overpasses along the 406 in St. Catharines and Highway 58 near Pine and Richmond streets in Thorold.

Police are asking for anyone with information, including dashcam videos, to contact Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Earlier this month, the OPP laid charges against two youths in connection with separate highway rock-throwing incidents in Markham.

One of those incidents caused a driver to lose consciousness and resulted in a serious collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries, while another shattered the windshield of an occupied GO bus on Hwy. 48.