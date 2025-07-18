82-year-old man fatally struck by driver who stole his vehicle at Niagara area park

Charles Daley Park is seen in this undated photo. (Town of Lincoln)

An 82-year-old St. Catharines man is dead after he was struck and killed by someone who stole his vehicle.

Niagara police say Larry Pearce was sitting in his vehicle at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln near the QEW and North Service Road between 9 and 9:40 a.m. on July 18.

Investigators believe he was driving out of the park when he stopped and engaged in an interaction with an unknown suspect near the front entrance.

During that encounter, police say Pearce exited his 2012 silver Honda CRV and the suspect got into the driver’s seat.

Police say Pearce stood in front of his vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from leaving with it, but he was hit and fell to the ground.

The suspect then fled in the Honda.

Pearce succumbed to his injuries in the hospital later that day.

The CRV was last seen heading Niagara-bound on the QEW near Seventh Street and has an Ontario license plate reading 24FS30 and a fire service emblem.

larry pearce stolen vehicle Larry Pearce's stolen 2012 silver Honda CRV has an Ontario license plate reading 24FS30 and a fire service emblem.

Detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam, cellphone, or surveillance footage recorded between 9:35 and 9:45 a.m.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who was at the park Thursday morning between the hours of 6:00 and 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009450, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.