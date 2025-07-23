Man wanted for murder after fatally striking a senior with stolen vehicle at Niagara area park

Niagara police are searching for 50-year-old Davy Rocchetti. He is wanted for second degree murder in connection with an 82-year-old's death.

Niagara police are searching for a suspect accused of hitting and killing a St. Catharines senior moments after stealing his vehicle.

Niagara police said 82-year-old Larry Pearce was sitting in his vehicle at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln near the QEW and North Service Road between 9 and 9:40 a.m. on July 17.

Investigators believe he was driving out of the park when he stopped and engaged in an interaction with an unknown suspect near the front entrance.

During that encounter, police said Pearce exited his 2012 silver Honda CRV and the suspect got into the driver’s seat.

Police said Pearce stood in front of his vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from leaving with it, but he was hit and fell to the ground.

Pearce succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a day later.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Davy Rocchetti who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Niagara police said they were in the process of obtaining a Canada-wide warrant for him.

In addition, Rocchetti is wanted on outstanding warrants for previous crimes, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, three counts of operation while prohibited, and failing to comply with probation.

Investigators believe that as recently as July 22, at approximately 10:00 am, Rocchetti was still operating the victim’s stolen 2012 grey Honda CRV.

He was last seen driving the vehicle in the area of the 1900 block of Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

Rocchetti is also believed to be with his dog, described by police as a Pitbull-style breed with white fur and black and brown markings that include a dark spot over its left eye.

Investigators add that the Honda CRV no longer has the front licence plate displayed and the rear licence plate—which read 24FS30 with a fire service emblem—may also have been changed.

A distinctive marker of the vehicle is duct tape covering the driver’s side front bumper and the entirety of the rear back window.

If you see Rocchetti, police advise to not approach him or make contact, but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009450, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.