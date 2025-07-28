Toronto-bound lanes on QEW reopen near St. Catharines following crash involving tractor trailers

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

All Toronto-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way were blocked near St. Catharines for most of Monday morning following a multi-vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

Police say that the crash occurred near Welland Avenue on Monday morning.

According to police, a total of five vehicles were involved including the tractor trailers.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway fully reopened just after 1 p.m.

Police say that charges have been laid in connection with the collision.