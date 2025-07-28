Toronto-bound lanes on QEW reopen near St. Catharines following crash involving tractor trailers

All Toronto-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way were blocked near St. Catharines for most of Monday morning following a multi-vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.
Police say that the crash occurred near Welland Avenue on Monday morning.
According to police, a total of five vehicles were involved including the tractor trailers.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway fully reopened just after 1 p.m.
Police say that charges have been laid in connection with the collision.