Niagara

Toronto-bound lanes on QEW reopen near St. Catharines following crash involving tractor trailers

By Chris Fox

All Toronto-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way were blocked near St. Catharines for most of Monday morning following a multi-vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

Police say that the crash occurred near Welland Avenue on Monday morning.

According to police, a total of five vehicles were involved including the tractor trailers.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway fully reopened just after 1 p.m.

Police say that charges have been laid in connection with the collision.