‘All travellers were entering Canada’: CBSA seizes guns, ammunition

Vehicles move across the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP / Paul Sancya)

July has been a busy month for Canada Border Services agents.

Over three days earlier this month, CBSA officers at southern Ontario ports of entry seized 12 firearms, 18 magazines and 254 rounds of ammunition from U.S. residents entering Canada.

In the Niagara region, items were seized from the Queenston Bridge and the Peace Bridge, and in this area, items were seized from the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

A total of $13,000 in fines was paid.

List of crossings and offences

July 11 - at the Queenston Bridge, officers seized a firearm from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,000.

July 11 - at the Peace Bridge, officers seized a firearm, a magazine and ten hollow point bullets from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act, paid a penalty of $2,000 and returned to the United States.

July 11 - at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized a firearm and two magazines from a U.S. resident. Constance Dickerson, 41, of Illinois, has been charged by CBSA criminal investigators under the Customs Act.

July 11 - at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, officers seized a firearm, a magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act, paid a penalty of $1,500 and returned to the United States. A Female, 41, of Illinois, has been charged by CBSA criminal investigators under the Customs Act, sections 12, 153(a) and 155.

July 13 - at the Peace Bridge, officers seized four firearms and five magazines from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act, paid a penalty of $5,500 and was returned to the United States.

July 14 - at the Peace Bridge, officers seized 2 firearms, 9 magazines and 229 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act, paid a penalty of $3,000 and returned to the United States.

July 14 - at the Blue Water Bridge, officers seized 2 firearms, and 47 ml of liquid and 301 tablets of steroids from a U.S. resident. The subject was arrested under the Customs Act, paid a penalty of $2,740 and returned to the United States.