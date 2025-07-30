Police-involved shooting in Niagara Falls leaves man dead, SIU investigating

A man is dead in Niagara Falls after being shot by a police officer who is a member of a Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) on Wednesday morning.

Niagara police said a call came in at 11:15 a.m. notifying them about a police-involved shooting in the area of Stanley Avenue and Peer Street.

The incident involved the ROPE squad, which is a multi-agency team operated by the Ontario Provincial Police and tasked to locate and apprehend parolees unlawfully at large.

“We can confirm that no NRPS officers were directly involved in the incident. However, NRPS officers did assist in the response,” they said in a news release.

A spokesperson for Niagara Region said paramedics transported a male patient to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a subsequent post on social media, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.

The SIU is called in when the actions of police resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.