Child struck and killed in collision involving vehicle in St. Catharines parking lot: police

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

A child was struck by a vehicle and killed in the parking lot of an aquatic centre in St. Catharines on Thursday, police say.

On social media, Niagara police reported a serious collision at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Carlton and Niagara streets.

They say the driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained on scene.

The child’s next of kin have been notified, say investigators.

Niagara Regional Police Service say several officers are still on the scene and anyone needing to pick somebody up from the aquatic centre must use the far east end of the parking lot.

There is no information on the cause of the collision at this time, police said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.