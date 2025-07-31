SPCA and Humane Society in Niagara Region receives 76 cats in 4 days

14 adult female cats were put inside a wire dog cage with a note reading “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them. I’m sorry.” (Courtesy: Niagara SPCA & Humane Society)

An animal welfare organization in Niagara Region is looking for help after they took in dozens of cats and kittens in the span of just four days.

According to a social media post on Friday, 76 felines arrived at Niagara SPCA & Humane Society’s offices within days of each other.

They said ten kittens were found huddled in a box in a public park, nine others were brought in after they were left homeless by an eviction and 14 adult females were crammed into a wire dog crate. A note was affixed to the bars reading, “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them. I’m sorry.”

The remaining animals came to the SPCA and Humane Society injured, pregnant or already nursing.

Several kittens were photographed in this undated image from the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society.

“We’re now caring for 221 cats and kittens across our shelters – and we’ve reached capacity. We planned for a busy summer … but not this.”

They are looking for foster families and anyone looking to adopt a cat. They are also in search of donations to help all animals they care for.

The Niagara SPCA & Humane Society serves Niagara Falls, Welland, Port Colborne, Lincoln, West Lincoln, Wainfleet and Haldimand County.