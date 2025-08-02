Driver dead following crash on QEW in Grimsby

Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Grimsby on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (CTV News)

A driver is dead following a tanker truck crash on the QEW in Grimsby early Saturday morning.

Emergency services responded to the westbound lanes of the highway at Christy Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial vehicle tanker carrying malt and water crashed in the right ditch. Images from the scene show the truck on its side.

QEW crash A tanker truck on its side following a crash on the QEW in Grimsby on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (CTV News)

The driver, a 67-year-old man from Belle River, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.