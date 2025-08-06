AGCO informs Fort Erie that race under review

Jockey's race their horses during the 165th running of the Kings's Plate horse race in Toronto on Friday, August 23, 2024. Kevin Attard looks to secure a second straight Prince of Wales Stakes title and continue chasing an unofficial Canadian Triple Crown on Tuesday. Attard will have four horses running in Tuesday's 1 3/16-mile race at Fort Erie Racetrack, unfortunately King's Plate winner Caitlinhergrtness won't be one of them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has informed Fort Erie Racetrack that a race on Monday’s card is under review.

In that race, 6-5 favourite Princess O Denmark had a decent lead at the top of the stretch but was beaten by three-quarters of a length at the wire.

Jockey Kirk Johnson had the horse sixth lengths ahead before the turn in the five-furlong turf race and straightening into the stretch, Princess O Denmark was about “70 yards” ahead of the field, according to track announcer Doug McPherson.

But Johnson didn’t appear to ask the four-year-old filly to keep running, remaining high in the stirrups while twice looking over his right shoulder as if to keep on eye on the field.

By the time Johnson started asking Princess O Denmark at the 16th pole, primarily with hands and heels, Rolling Roxxx made up ground to rally past and win the maiden claiming race. McPherson said in his call of the finish that it was a “very perplexing race.”

Johnson has been a jockey since 2005, recording 934 winners from 7,786 mounts, according to Equibase. He will be allowed to continue riding until the AGCO’s review process is complete.

“The AGCO has given us a notice of review and that their investigation is conducted independent of the Fort Erie Live Race Consortium (FELRC),” said James Culic, FELRC’s manager of marketing and corporate communications. “We will be notified of the decision once it is rendered and they (AGCO) have talked to the jockey.

“We take this matter very seriously. We respect the integrity of the sport and will accept the findings of the AGCO’s investigation.”

The AGCO did not immediately respond to an email request for comment from The Canadian Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

