81 new charges laid against Niagara Falls man accused of sexually assaulting 16 minors, including 8-year-old

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Police in Niagara Region have laid 81 new charges against a 53-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 16 minors, the youngest eight years old, over the span of more than three decades.

Niagara Regional Police opened an investigation earlier this year in connection with new historic sexual assault allegations against Todd Douglas Williston.

In December, the then 52-year-old was charged with 11 offences after allegedly sexually assaulting two boys under the age of 16 between 1996 and 2016.

The new investigation revealed that Williston allegedly sexually assaulted 14 boys and two girls ranging from eight to 17 years old between 1991 and last year.

He was re-arrested on Thursday as a result and is facing 74 charges in relation to the second investigation, including four counts of sexual assault under 14 years of age, three counts of sexual assault under 16 years of age, 11 counts of making child pornography, 14 counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and 10 counts of voyeurism.

Police said Williston has also been charged with seven additional charges in connection with the initial investigation.

The now 53-year-old Niagara Falls resident remains in custody.

Police said Williston was previously employed as a school bus driver in Niagara Falls and used aliases “Doug WILLISTON,” “Todd HELMES,” “Uncle Doug,” “Plebber,” and “Chubby Todd.”

They added that online, he uses account names such as “Plebber,” “Chubby Todd,” and “Snake Den.”

“The scale and nature of the allegations are deeply troubling and highlight the profound impact such offences have on our community—particularly on vulnerable young people,” Niagara police Chief Bill Fordy said in a statement.

“This kind of predatory behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009535.