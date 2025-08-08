Niagara police seek public’s help in unsolved 2010 homicide case

Niagara police are searching for information related to the death of Livia Beirnes (Credit: Niagara police)

Niagara police are asking the public for assistance in a 15-year-old homicide case involving a woman who died in hospital after a house fire in St. Catharines.

On Aug. 4, 2010, firefighters responded to a call at Livia Beirnes’ home on Oakwood Avenue.

When they arrived, the firefighters heard Beirnes calling for help from the basement, police said.

After entering the home, firefighters found Beirnes bound by zip ties.

She was transported to the hospital but died there the next day. She was 76 years old.

Investigators have released a notable detail as part of their investigation, saying Beirnes was tied with “Ty-Rap Cable Tie” brand zip ties.

Police say those zip ties were not widely sold in retail stores and they believe, “The suspect brought the zip ties with them to the scene.”

Niagara police are imploring anyone who might have information to come forward.

Police say they “believe that someone has information that will play a key role in bringing the person or persons responsible for this homicide to justice.”