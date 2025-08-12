‘Overwhelming’: 76 cats abandoned in span of 4 days in Niagara Region

A crate of two dozen female cats left abandoned at a park in the Niagara Region. (Courtesy of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society)

Seventy-six cats were found abandoned in the span of four days in Niagara Region, creating a “challenging situation” for the local SPCA.

Amelia Canto, CEO of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, tells CTV News Toronto that while they typically see higher volumes of cats at their doors during this time of year—as litters are often born at this time—the way they arrived at their facilities was “overwhelming.”

“We received two boxes of cats on two separate occasions, so a box of (10) and, I should say, a crate of 14 females,” Canto said in an interview on Monday.

The two dozen cats were abandoned in a local park, with a handwritten note pinned at the top reading: “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them! I’m sorry.”

Nine more cats were brought in after an eviction notice swiftly left the felines without a home, Canto adds.

“That was a very challenging situation to suddenly receive (them),” Canto said, adding they brought in all of these cats from July 14 to July 18.

Across the three shelters in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne and Welland, as well as the SPCA’s cat adoption centre, Canto says they have 216 spots available for cats. There was a total of 277 cats at their shelters after those days.

While all of them are safe in their care, being checked over for illness and receiving their full physical exams, Canto says they need to prepare all of the cats for adoption.

“We wanted to make sure, as we always do, that they get spayed and neutered, because they weren’t,” the CEO said, speaking on the two dozen female cats that were left behind, adding that this adds “another layer of complexity to the situation.”

Canto says a neighbouring animal hospital helped spay 15 cats in one day, with another veterinarian setting up a team to assist with any remaining tasks.

In an online letter posted by Tammy Gaboury, the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society’s animal care manager, the shelter says they have planned for busy seasons before but they “couldn’t have planned for this.”

“In some cases, being over capacity means that you have mothers and kittens together, or you have pairs of cats that are bonded to each other. It’s a very tight situation,” Canto said.

Abandoned kittens Three hungry kittens were recently found in a backyard without their mom. (Courtesy of Niagara SPCA and the Humane Society)

Canto says they have reached 100 per cent capacity across their four shelters, and that’s even after they dispersed some pets to local pet stores, PetSmart and Pet Valu.

The SPCA CEO says they have received “tremendous” support from local vendors, saying 10 franchisees from Pet Valu donated $6,000 worth of food and litter with another $2,500 worth on the way.

“We also have had Ruffins Pet Centre in Welland, they donated two cases of kitten milk replacement,” Canto said, as the shelter rescued three motherless kittens who were in desperate need of food.

So far, 17 cats have been adopted in one weekend, Canto said, with more continuing to being adopted.

“We couldn’t do it without these partners stepping up and helping us at this time,” Canto said, adding the shelter has “tremendous” volunteers assisting with the more labour intensive or even fostering some pets to give the shelters some more room.

How to prevent pet abandonment

It is typically a moment of “desperation” when pets are suddenly abandoned, Canto tells CTV News.

“Obviously, someone who is putting them in a crate and leaving a note like that is in a really desperate situation,” Canto said.

Oftentimes, Canto says it is due to a sudden change in finances where pet owners have to make the call in either feeding their pets or feeding themselves.

“I don’t think they come to this decision lightly by any means. I think it’s a very difficult struggle for them,” Canto said.

Understanding the commitment and the costs associated with caring for pets, can help prevent pet abandonment.

“Overall, most people know these things. They love their pets, they just find themselves in a situation where they just can’t look after them,” Canto said, adding pet owners in dire situations can contact the SPCA to see if they can supply any food or litter to tide them over so they don’t feel forced to abandon their pets.