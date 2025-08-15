Man, 63, critically injured in Niagara Falls hit-and-run dies as search for driver continues

Police are searching for this Audi SUV in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Niagara Falls on Aug. 10, 2025. (Niagara Police Service)

A 63-year-old man critically injured in a hit-and-run in Niagara Falls earlier this week has died as the search continues for the driver.

Niagara police said the man was pronounced dead in the hospital on Thursday, a few days after he was struck by an SUV in the area of Montrose Road and Greendale Street.

It happened on the evening of Aug. 10. Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene and was last seen southbound on Montrose Road toward Lundy’s Lane.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door Audi SUV with a large moonroof, police said.

Investigators continue to look for the vehicle and the driver, appealing to anyone with dashcam, cellphone or surveillance footage on Dorchester Road between Lundy’s Lane and McLeod Road between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that day to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009059.