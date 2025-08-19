Police searching for driver after cyclist struck and killed in Pelham

Niagara police are searching for the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck after a cyclist was struck and killed in Pelham.

A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Niagara Region last week.

In a release on Tuesday, Niagara police said the accident happened in Pelham on Aug. 12 just before 6 p.m. in the area of Welland Road and Effingham Street.

Police said the cyclist, a 53-year-old Pelham resident, died from their injuries on Aug. 15.

Detectives have been searching for the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck since the initial accident.

Anyone with dashcam, cellphone, or surveillance video recorded between 5 and 6 p.m. on Welland Road, or between Effingham and Haist streets, is asked to contact investigators.