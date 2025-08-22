St. Catharines man accused of sexually assaulting, threatening child: police

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

A 54-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening a child.

In a news release, Niagara police said that uniformed officers responded to a “belated child abuse call” at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Following the initial investigation, Child Abuse Unit detectives were called, the release stated.

A suspect, identified by police as Robert Caverley, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing, police said.