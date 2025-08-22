Woman in critical condition after being set on fire while sleeping in her St. Catharines apartment

Two people have been arrested, and a third suspect is wanted after a woman was set on fire while she was sleeping inside her apartment in St. Catharines over the weekend.

Niagara police received an “assist ambulance” call at 11 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the Vine and Scott Streets area.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim suffering from burn injuries to her upper body and face, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have since determined and alleged that three suspects known to the victim deliberately targeted her.

“The suspects entered her apartment and used an accelerant to light her on fire while she slept,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

The suspects were identified, and two of them, 25-year-old Chassidy Archer and 30-year-old Moises Medeiros, were arrested on Monday.

Both are facing charges of attempted murder and break enter and commit an indictable offence.

Medeiros has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police are still looking for the third suspect, 37-year-old Rebecca Daigneault.

Rebecca Daigneault Rebecca Daigneault is wanted for attempted murder. (Niagara Regional Police)

She is wanted for attempted murder, break enter and commit an indictable offence, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about Daignaeault’s whereabouts or the incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009610.