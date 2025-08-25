Youth beaten and knocked unconscious with baseball bat: Niagara police

A male youth was seriously injured after being assaulted with a baseball bat in St. Catharines, police say, as the search for the suspects continues.

The youth was walking near Vine and Holden streets at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 when three male suspects exited a black SUV that parked on Holden Street. Investigators say that one of the suspects had a baseball bat and “assaulted the victim until he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.”

The suspects then fled in the SUV, according to police, and were last seen heading north toward Carleton Street.

The youth was brought to an out of region hospital and remains in serious condition, according to Niagara police.

Investigators are asking any community members who may have dashcam, cell phone, or surveillance footage of the area in the vicinity of Vine and Holden streets to come forward.