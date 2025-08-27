Niagara police searching for suspect in alleged historic sexual assault

Charlie Ryan, 20, or St. Catharines is wanted by Niagara police for an alleged historic sexual assault.

Police in Niagara are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for an alleged historic sexual assault.

In a news release on Wednesday, Niagara police say detectives with their Sexual Assault Unit and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in July “in which a female youth victim was sexually abused by an adult male known to her.”

Police did not say how the pair knew each other.

Investigators have now identified a suspect.

Charlie Ryan, 20, of St. Catharines is accused of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008430, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.