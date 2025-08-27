Over $100K worth of illegal drugs seized in Welland: police

More than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police during a drug bust in Welland on Aug. 26, 2025.

More than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police during a drug bust in Welland this week.

Niagara police say throughout August, detectives with the 2 District Street Crime Unit had been investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

Officers executed search warrants on a home in Welland and two associated vehicles on Aug. 26.

They said they seized just over 440 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $44,050. They also collected nearly 252 grams of cocaine worth $30,348 and more than 378 grams of crystal meth valued at about $29,500.

Officers also found about $5,000 in Canadian dollars and several drug processing items.

William Beckingham, 35, of Welland has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.