6 firearms unaccounted for after they were stolen from St. Catharines business

Investigators are searching for Pavel Braoun, 35, of St. Catharines after six firearms were stolen from a business.

Niagara police are searching for six guns after they were allegedly stolen from a business in St. Catharines over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to a break and enter call on Aug. 25 at a business in the area of Geneva and Ted streets.

They say an investigation revealed a man broke in and stole several items including six firearms from a secure gun cabinet.

The guns, including three handguns and three long guns, have not been recovered, police say.

niagara stolen firearms Niagara police are searching for six guns after they were stolen from a business in St. Catharines on Aug. 24, 2025.

Investigators are now searching for 35-year-old Pavel Braoun of St. Catharines.

He is wanted for several offences including break and enter to steal firearms, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order, among others.

Police say Braoun’s whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Niagara police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1029782.

Detectives also say they arrested David Venketeswaran, 54, of St. Catharines with possession of property obtained by crime. They did not provide details on how he is connected to the investigation.