Man wanted after allegedly groping male youth at Niagara Falls shopping centre

Niagara police are searching for a suspect after a male youth was allegedly groped at a Niagara Falls shopping centre.

Niagara police are searching for a suspect after a male youth was allegedly groped at a popular Niagara Falls shopping centre on Wednesday.

They say the incident happened at around 5 p.m. inside a store in the Town and Country Plaza on Portage Road near Colborne and Huggins streets.

Police say the boy was shopping with his mother when he was groped by an unknown adult male.

The suspect then ran from the plaza on foot, police say.

He is described by police as having an olive complexion with a medium build and black hair, and is between the ages of 25 and 35.

He also has a thick, black beard and was wearing a white ball cap, grey t-shirt, white and black plaid jacket, red trackpants with a single white stripe on the side, tan running shoes, and had a camouflage backpack at the time of the alleged groping.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.