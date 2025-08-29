Man arrested after allegedly groping male youth at Niagara Falls shopping centre

Niagara police are searching for a suspect after a male youth was allegedly groped at a Niagara Falls shopping centre.

Niagara Regional Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Bertan Isik, was apprehended hours after they issued a news release about the alleged incident that occurred at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday inside a store in the Town and Country Plaza on Portage Road near Colborne and Huggins streets.

Police said the boy was shopping with his mother when he was groped by an unknown adult male.

The suspect then ran from the plaza on foot.

Police said Isik was identified and taken into custody “as a result of tips received from the public.”

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled for a bail hearing in a St. Catharines court on Friday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.