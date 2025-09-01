Niagara police charge man who allegedly broke into Welland home, sexually assaulted child

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett)

A man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a Welland, Ont., home this weekend and allegedly sexually assaulting a child while inside.

In a release on Monday, Niagara police said at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street for medical assistance involving a child under the age of five.

Upon arrival, police said officers saw that the front door showed signs of forced entry.

“Further observations confirmed the involved child was suffering from serious injuries prompting an immediate criminal investigation,” Niagara police said in the release.

“After speaking with the child’s parents, it became apparent an unknown person defeated the lock on the front door and entered the residence sometime between Saturday Aug. 30, 2025, at 10:00pm and prior to the incident being reported on Sunday Aug. 31, 2025, at 8:59am,” police continued.

“While inside the residence, unbeknownst to the parents, their child was sexually assaulted.”

The child was taken to an out-of-region hospital for “advanced medical care,” according to police, and is still in hospital in stable condition.

Police said officers canvassed the neighbourhood after attending to the child and a witness provided video surveillance.

A suspect was identified and a short time later Daniel Senecal, 25, of Welland, was arrested.

Senecal is still in police custody and is facing several charges including assault, choking, break and enter to commit, aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16, and sexual interference with a person under 16.

He was scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Monday in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext. 1009898, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.