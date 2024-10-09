Suspects charged with stealing $1.5M worth of luxury cars in the Greater Toronto Area: police

York Region Police has dismantled a crime unit that was responsible for auto thefts and break in across the GTA.

Three suspects accused of stealing more than $1.5 million worth of high-end vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area are in police custody and investigators expect more arrests to come.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced the results of Project Chicago and Project Blue Streak on Wednesday, saying investigators began looking into a “group of individuals” over the summer who were allegedly behind auto thefts and nighttime break-ins in Peel and Toronto.

In a news release, police said they connected the suspects to 13 luxury vehicle thefts – which topped $1.5 million in estimated value.

Four search warrants were issued in Peel, Toronto, and Alliston, Ont., and police said they recovered multiple stolen vehicles and illegal firearms, including one which was modified to fire automatically and fitted with a high-capacity “drum” magazine.

Guns/ammo seized Peel police said they seized handguns and ammunition in connection with an auto theft investigation in the Toronto area. (Handout)

In a video of one of the arrests released by police, a suspect armed with a pistol could be seen jumping out of a residential window to flee police.

“This highlights the dangers our officers face when apprehending criminals. This also speaks to their dedication to targeting organized auto theft and illegal guns and their commitment to keeping our communities safe,” Dep. Chief Marc Andrews said in announcing the arrests.

Toronto residents Cody Watts, 22, and Brandyn Hunter, 28, were each charged in connection with the investigation. Savannah Chaves, a 24-year-old Cambridge, Ont. resident was also charged.

Police said the investigation remains active and further arrests and charges are expected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.