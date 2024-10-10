Police seek help identifying suspect in Mississauga sexual assault

Peel police released video showing the alleged suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in Mississauga.

Peel police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Mississauga on Sunday.

Police said the “violent sexual assault” occurred in the area of Brandon Gate and Goreway drives around 9 p.m.

A woman in her 30s was walking when an unknown suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the victim suffered minor physical injuries.

On Wednesday, police released a video of the alleged suspect riding a bike. They said the footage was captured before the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20s, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a medium build, curly black hair, and wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants, and glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.