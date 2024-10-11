Suspected impaired driver tried to flee scene of crash by cutting across police station property, OPP say

A vehicle involved in a collision directly across from a police station in Mississauga on Oct. 11 is shown. (@0PP_HSD/X)

A suspected impaired driver has been arrested after they slammed into a guard rail and then cut across the property of a nearby Ontario Provincial Police detachment in an attempt to flee the scene, police say.

The collision happened early on Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Mississauga Road, which is directly in front of an OPP detachment.

Police say that following the crash the driver fled the scene on foot through the OPP detachment property and was promptly arrested and charged after refusing a breath sample.

The male suspect’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and he was issued a 90-day licence suspension, police say.