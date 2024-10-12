Driver dead following single-vehicle rollover in Caledon

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 10 in Caledon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (OPP Central Region)

A 48-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in Caledon early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on Highway 10 near Old School Road.

The driver, who was a resident of Erin, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

Police say the driver was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Highway 10 was closed between King Street and Old School Road for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.