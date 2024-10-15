Montreal man facing charges in Peel Region human trafficking investigation

Wooldy Laguerre, 32, of Montreal, is shown in this handout photo. Laguerre is facing charges in a Peel Region human trafficking investigation.

Peel police have arrested a Montreal man in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.

Police began an investigation earlier this month after being approached by a victim.

Police allege that the victim was working in the sex trade in the Region of Peel and the suspect was “exercising control over aspects of her life while profiting financially from it.”

At some point during the investigation, police also identified a second individual who they say was also being victimized by the suspect.

Wooldy Laguerre, 32, of Montreal, was subsequently arrested and charged with 15 offences, including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

“Investigators in Specialized Enforcement Bureau Vice unit believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Montreal or Greater Toronto Area, and are encouraging them to contact police,” a news release issued on Tuesday states.

Laguerre was found to be in possession of a sum of currency at the time of his arrest, police say.

Police continue to investigate.