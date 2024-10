Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel police say they received a call for a shooting just before 1 p.m. in a plaza near the Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. There is no immediate word on the extent of their injuries or their condition.

Police say the suspect or suspects are no longer in the area. They have not released suspect information.