Man on e-scooter in critical condition after collision in Brampton: police

A man riding an e-scooter was struck by a transport truck in Brampton on Friday evening, sending him to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Peel Regional Police said they received multiple reports of a pedestrian being hit in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street, shortly after 6:30 p.m.
“What we now know is that pedestrian was riding an e-scooter of sorts, and (…) that they were struck by the transport truck during a turning motion,” Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told CP24.
Officers said the truck driver remained on the scene.
The entire intersection is currently closed in all directions, and Bell-Morena says they anticipate the roads will remain closed for the next two to three hours.
As the day hours turn darker earlier the closer we get to winter, Bell-Morena cautions anyone riding an e-scooter to wear something visible to the motorist.
“Visibility is key, especially when you’re on an e-bike,” Bell-Morena said. “It’s on motorists as well to be more and alert and be visible, especially transport drivers.”
